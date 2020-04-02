The second ‘Clap for our Carers’ will take place at 8pm tonight.

People are being urged to take to their doorsteps, windows and balconies and applaud those who are keeping the country running, from NHS staff and social care workers to the emergency services, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, postal workers and many more.

It comes a week after the first event, which saw claps, cheers, bangs, car horns and shouts across North Devon and beyond.

Millions across the country took part, including members of the Royal Family - Prince Charles plus the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak also joined in from Downing Street.

As part of the #lightitblue campaign – the colours of the NHS – national and local landmarks were lit up, including Tawstock Court near Barnstaple.

So remember to #clapforourcarers tonight at 8pm, and don’t forget to send us your pictures and video via Facebook and Twitter.