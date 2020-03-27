The phenomenon began on Facebook earlier in the day and by the scheduled time of 8pm the word had got around to almost everyone, with a brilliant turn out.

From Combe Martin to Barnstaple to Torrington, there were claps, cheers, bangs, car horns and shouts for the nation’s NHS staff as they work valiantly around the clock to defeat the coronavirus.

Millions across the country took part, including members of the Royal Family - Prince Charles plus the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, posted a video of their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, clapping, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak also joined in from Downing Street.

As part of the #lightitblue campaign – the colours of the NHS – national and local landmarks were lit up, including Tawstock Court near Barnstaple.

Clap for Carers is expected to happen again at the same time next Thursday, April 2.