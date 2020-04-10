Staff at the hospital in Barnstaple were given a reception by local police outside the A&E department.

Officers flashed lights and even there were even some sirens as they paid tribute to those working on the front line during the coronavirus crisis.

North Devon came out in force once again on Thursday night to show its gratitude towards the key workers keeping the country going during the coronavirus crisis.

Communities came out for the third Clap for our Carers at 8pm and showed support with plenty of noise, from applause, cheering and hollering to fireworks, music and drums.

People took to their doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies and applauded those who are keeping the country running, from NHS staff and social care workers to the emergency services, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, postal workers and many more.