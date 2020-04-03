Communities came out for the second Clap for our Carers at 8pm and showed support with plenty of noise, from applause, cheering and hollering to fireworks, music and drums.

People took to their doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies and applauded those who are keeping the country running, from NHS staff and social care workers to the emergency services, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, postal workers and many more.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response from the northern Devon community. It was such a wonderful demonstration of how much everyone values the NHS and carers.

“It means such a lot when our staff are working so hard at the moment - thank you to everyone who got involved.”

Clap for our Carers is now expected to become a weekly event, taking place every Thursday at 8pm.