Claire's Flying Start of Trinity Street, Barnstaple, which ran the nurseries, was taken to Exeter Employment Tribunal by the former employees after it closed.

Hundreds of parents were left shocked when Claire's Flying Start, Claire's Little Bears, and Claire's Newport Nursery in Barnstaple plus Claire's Little Robins in Northam closed in March 2018.

The nursery licenses were suspended and then cancelled by Ofsted due to 'safeguarding issues'.

The employment tribunal hearing took place on June 10 under Judge Matthews, who has now issued a series of reports (June 20) listing the awards.

The legal claims against Claire Symons, trading as Claire's Flying Start, were for breach of contract, redundancy, unfair dismissal and for the unlawful deduction of wages.

The amounts awarded against the respondents ranged from £9,346 to £1,025.

Are you a former employee of Claire's Flying Start and would you like to comment on the decision? If you would, please email us at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .