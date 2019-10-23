Mary Lucas-Ridge, aged 14 and her dog Mac, aged seven-and-a-half, won the Hamilton trophy at the Blisland Trial for the best 'outrun, lift and fetch' in the open driving class.

The day before, at the Hametethy Trials, Mary and Mac came second in the young handler class and fifth in the open driving.

Mary has three other dogs of her own and grew up on the family farm at Chulmleigh with her parents Leica and David, where they have around 700 breeding ewes.

She would like to become a shepherd or do something working with sheep and dogs as a career.

Mary said: "I like working my dogs because its fun, exciting and always brings new challenges. I've always liked dogs and working them from a very young age.

"I try to work my dogs every day as well as attend school. I try to help out on the farm as much as possible.

"I think of Mac as my partner and best friend. He is a very handsome dog who always tries his best."

She got Mac when he was four and took him to Ray Edwards and Carol Worgan who helped her train him.

She said: "Carol and Ray are very kind because they help me with everything and take me trialling. I wouldn't be doing anything without them."

Mary has three other dogs - Tip (aged six), Jake (aged seven) and Purdy (15 months old), plus four other farm dogs she looks after for her dad.

She is training Purdy and her brother Oak to be trialling dogs so she can take them to competitions next year.