CHSW Business Club needs you for anniversary fundraiser

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has launched a brand-new initiative for companies based across the South West – the CHSW Business Club.

The charity is encouraging others to join with them to show their support for CHSW’s work with local children and families in what is its milestone 30th anniversary year.

So far, 14 South West businesses have kick-started the club by becoming founding members, including Western Counties Roofing, which has an office at Yelland Quay in North Devon.

The CHSW Business Club has been set up with the aim of recruiting 100 businesses in 2021, each paying £300 for their membership, which could see £30,000 being raised for the charity in its 30th year.

Paul Courtney, director of fundraising at CHSW, said: “We’re urging companies to stand with local children and families and help us raise £30,000, which could pay for 1,500 hours of care.

“Whether it be providing home visits, virtual therapy sessions, or end-of-life care in one of our hospices, you’ll be helping to make a difference to families who need us now more than ever.”

There are a range of benefits to joining the CHSW Business Club, including building connections, raising awareness of your business and, crucially, helping make a difference to local children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Lesley White, director of Western Counties Roofing, said the firm was proud to be one of the Business Club’s founding members.

She said: “Sat behind our desks, it is impossible to imagine the challenges and heartbreak for families caring for a child with a life-threatening condition.

“It is our privilege to be able offer some small support for the amazing people that make such a difference to children’s lives.”

Since the founding of the charity in 1991, CHSW now has three children’s hospices in the South West: Little Bridge House in North Devon, Charlton Farm in Somerset, and Little Harbour in Cornwall.

The hospice teams provide vital care to more than 500 children with life limiting illnesses and offer much needed support to families. They have adapted their care during the pandemic to ensure Covid-safe support wherever and whenever families need it, including for the first time ever, in families’ own homes.

If you are interested in finding out more about or joining the CHSW Business Club simply visit www.chsw.org.uk/businessclub or call Amanda Gallagher, CHSW corporate fundraiser, on 01275 866600.