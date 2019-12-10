Now in their fourth year, the events will feature street food, drink and stalls from popular local traders plus live music on the late night shopping evenings of Thursday, December 12 and 19.

The events run from 6pm to 9pm and there will be music from the Voice Community Choir, Community Rock, Miss Courtney Rose and Shannon Lewis.

There will be bars from Green Man Cider and The Crafty Beer Shop, face painting and a community art area on the theme of 'All I want for Christmas is...'

There will be street food from favourite local traders such as Monty's Caribbean, Bulldog Farm, Pig and Olive and many more, as well as coffee and cakes.

There will also be a range of local traders selling art, crafts and food to give a few Christmas gift ideas.

Organiser Ian Dickerson said: "After last years successful and really busy evenings, we are hoping for even bigger and more popular events. The atmosphere last year was relaxed, with tables to sit and at plenty of time to browse and buy."