More than 300 soft toys will be heaped on the prize draw stall at the Artisan Christmas Fayre from 10am-3pm.

Entry to the draw is for a minimum £1 donation and it’s guaranteed that every draw will be a winner.

‘Glastonbeary’ has been organised by hospice volunteer Roger Brooks and Lorna Knowles, warehouse manager at the hospice furniture and storage centre in Barnstaple.

Roger said Sunday’s top prize was a giant pink unicorn, kindly donated by one of his friends.

He added: “The bears range from two to three inches high up to five feet tall. All the toys are in good condition.

“North Devon folk are so generous and they give us tonnes of stuff. I noticed we got lots of soft toys that we are not able to sell on again.

“Everyone at the hospice puts such a great effort in, they are all fabulous people to work with.”

Entry to the market this Sunday is free and there is free parking too.