For many town centre shops it really is the make or break time of their year and once again we have joined forces with the North Devon Council (NDC) Live Love Local campaign to urge people to show their support.

Without the income from Christmas trading, it is possible some local businesses will be unable to survive into 2021.

In the past few weeks the Gazette has been running its own Shop Local campaign to complement the council’s strong Live Love Local push across all the North Devon towns, which has included national television adverts.

Town centres are doing their best to draw customers in, with full Covid-19 measures and social distancing at all times.

There is late night shopping in Barnstaple and Bideford on Thursday, December 17, as well as on Friday in Bideford.

There are daily markets at Barnstaple Pannier Market right up until Christmas Eve. South Molton Pannier Market is holding a Christmas market every Thursday and Saturday from now until Christmas.

Bideford Pannier Market is open too and is also hosting an Arts and Crafts Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 19.

Bideford mayor Peter Christie said: “Given how turbulent this last year has been for our shopkeepers we, the public, really need to show our appreciation for all their efforts to stay open and keep us supplied - and the best way we can do that is to shop local. Let us all make a special effort this Christmas to support our local traders and keep our town and its economy healthy.”

Plus independent traders in Torrington, Ilfracombe, Braunton, Lynton and all points in between would love to see their customers return before Christmas.

Both district council leaders, NDC’s Cllr David Worden and Torridge District Council’s Ken James, have urged people to shop local.

Cllr Worden said: “Our local shops have been under enormous pressure this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They have emerged from the second national lockdown during what would usually be their busiest period: the approach to Christmas.

“It is vital to support our local businesses at this difficult time to ensure the survival of our high streets into the future.

“Our shops have worked so hard to ensure we can still visit our town centres safely; they’ve had to make changes to their stores and adapt their businesses to include additional ways to buy, such as online shopping and click and collect services, and now is the time we need to repay them with our loyalty.”