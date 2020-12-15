Fantastic festive light displays across North Devon and Torridge for Christmas 2020

Gallery

Published: 3:32 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 4:57 PM December 16, 2020

Homes, businesses and towns across North Devon and Torridge sparkling with festive lights now with just nine days left to Christmas.

Bideford mayor Peter Christie and members of the DS Electrical crew mark a low key Christmas lights switch on for 2020. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Many people chose to put their lights up earlier this year as a means of spreading a little cheer as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Each town is now festooned with lights along its high street, but has sadly been unable to celebrate the event with thousands of revellers as they normally would.

The Combe Christmas crowd invited people to join them for a virtual live switch on event on Facebook on December 4 and has already raised half of the £2,500 needed to pay for new lights and repairs this year, thanks to the community.

In Bideford, mayor Peter Christe joined the staff of DS Electrical for a low-key switch on ceremony and Barnstaple, South Molton and Torrington are now all awash with faerie light colours.

Bideford mayor Peter Christie with this year's Christmas lights in the town following a low key switch on for 2020. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

There are lots of great displays on private homes too, with Roy and Pat Watts of Roundswell and Stuart and Maureen Humphries from Bideford both decorating their properties in style to raise money for North Devon Hospice.

Christmas lights for Barnstaple town centre in 2020. Picture: Simon Ellery - Credit: Simon Ellery

Christmas lights at Trent Close, Bideford. Picture: Dave Tucker - Credit: Dave Tucker

Christmas lights at Stucley Road, Bideford. Picture: Charlene Harris - Credit: Charlene Harris

Stuart and Maureen Humphries have turned their Bideford home and garden into a huge festive lights display to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Stuart and Maureen Humphries have turned their Bideford home and garden into a huge festive lights display to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Stuart and Maureen Humphries have turned their Bideford home and garden into a huge festive lights display to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Stuart Humphries, who with wife Maureen has turned their Bideford home and garden into a huge festive lights display to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Christmas lights in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Christmas lights at Northam courtesy of Lil and Phil. - Credit: Archant

Christmas lights on an angle for 2020 at Woodville in Barnstaple. Picture: Marilyn Tanton - Credit: Marilyn Tanton

Christmas lights at Youings Drive, Pilton, by Kavita and Martin Padmore. - Credit: Archant

Christmas lights at Hatchmoor Road in Great Torrington by Jessica Anderson. - Credit: Jessica Anderson

Clovelly Road, Bideford, festive lights. Picture: Haz Cornick - Credit: Haz Cornick

Stuart and Maureen Humphries have turned their Bideford home and garden into a huge festive lights display to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: Graham Hobbs - Credit: Jessica Anderson

