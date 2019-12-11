The incredible festive display in Yelland. Picture: Matt Smart The incredible festive display in Yelland. Picture: Matt Smart

Raising money for Children's Hospice South West is Grace McStay, whose house off Ballards Crescent in Yelland is once again lit up with Christmas cheer.

The 77-year-old switched the display on on Saturday, November 30 after a month of preparation.

"I think it looks nice, and people seem to be coming round to see them," said Mrs McStay.

"I always do it for Children's Hospice since doing it on my own. I've got grandchildren myself and you need to look after the children."

In Barnstaple, Pat and Ray Watts have created a festive wonderland in their front garden in Parklands, Roundswell.

Pat and Roy Watts at their home in Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart Pat and Roy Watts at their home in Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart

Pat and Roy are raising money for North Devon Hospice for a third consecutive years and there is a donation box outside.

Last year they raised £350, and are hoping to match that total this year.

Pat said: "We used to live in Merton and did it for the church there. When we moved to Roundswell we thought why not do it for charity?"

"We lost our daughter-in-law 12 years ago and she the hospice did such a wonderful job, we thought we would do it for them."

In Bideford, Mark and Tracey Chorlton's house in Lime Grove has been lined with LED lights as they raise money for Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

Mark and Tracey Chorlton and their son Connor outside their festive home in Lime Grove. Picture: MattSmart Mark and Tracey Chorlton and their son Connor outside their festive home in Lime Grove. Picture: MattSmart

A new addition this year is a Christmas train among the garden display, which children can sit in for pictures.

Mark said: "It took me about a week to put it up. I've got about 10,000 LED lights in total.

"We've been putting up Christmas lights for 14 years. This is the third year we've done it for Devon Air Ambulance."

You can donate by searching for 'Mark and Traceys Christmas lights fundraiser for Devon Air Ambulance' on Facebook.

On the other side of the river, Dave Tucker and Hayley Watson's display in Trent Close is raising money for Stepping Stones pre-school in Bideford for a second year.

Dave Tucker, Hayley Watson and their son Denny outside their festive home inTrent Close. Picture: Matt Smart Dave Tucker, Hayley Watson and their son Denny outside their festive home inTrent Close. Picture: Matt Smart

The display comes with a Santa's Grotto, and a switch-on event on November 24 was attended by around 200 people.

Dave said the display with some 5,000 LED lights took two months to put together. It has already raised more than £800.

He added: "I didn't expect the response we've got. I've always decorated the house but we decided to do it for charity in November last year.

"The opening night was brilliant. We had free gifts for the children that came - we really didn't expect so many people!

"The display has been good and it's something we are going to do every year."