Christmas Drive-In Cinema coming to Barnstaple

After sell-out successes since early 2020, bringing enjoyment to thousands of people during Covid restrictions, Ilfracombe Round Table’s now famous Drive-In Cinema is back for a Christmas special.

There’s a choice of four festive favourites to enjoy on the 10th and 11th December, all taking place in Barnstaple’s Bear Street Car Park. As well as enjoying the film, there are a host of other seasonal treats in store.





A previous North Devon Drive-In organised by Ilfracombe Round Table - Credit: Ilfracombe Round Table

Delicious festive food and drink can will be delivered right to your car window, there will be the chance for a Christmas sing-a-long and Santa himself will be there in his sleigh! The public are urged to book in now before tickets sell out once again.

Simon Robilliard, chairman of Ilfracombe Round Table, said that it is a pleasure to be staging another Drive-In event, after seeing what the Christmas event meant to local families last year. “It was very special to see so many families come along and enjoy a Christmas film together last year, because everyone who came along had so much fun. The smiles I saw will stay with me forever, so it’s very exciting to be holding another Christmas special this year, and we’re really grateful to North Devon Council for hosting us in a central location at Barnstaple’s Bear Street car park.”

He added: “We’ve really gone all-out this year to make it a full-on festive experience and get you right into the Christmas spirit. The food and drink we have on offer is mouth-watering, from German-style sausages to mulled wine and lots more. Best of all, it’s delivered to you in the comfort of your car. Our elves will greet you at the gate and make sure you have a chance to meet Santa Claus, who is taking time out his busy schedule to be there with his special sleigh. We really want this to be a magical experience, after everything the community has been through this year.”

A previous North Devon Drive-In organised by Ilfracombe Round Table - Credit: Ilfracombe Round Table

Tickets are now on sale, with the choice of classic festive films comprising Elf, The Holiday, The Grinch and Die Hard. Every pound raised will go back into the community, supporting local charities and worthy causes.

“We’re all volunteers and we do this because it spreads so much joy, and we’ve had so much incredible feedback since starting our Drive-In Cinema last year.” Said Simon. “But it’s also worthwhile because Ilfracombe Round Table is a charity and every pound we raise through events like this goes back into the community. So that’s another reason to book in now. Each of our previous events has sold out, so we’d recommend people book in now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets can be bought at northdevondriveincinema.co.uk

For more information about the work of Ilfracombe Round Table, visit facebook.com/Ilfracombe.Round.Table