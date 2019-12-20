David Turner purchased toys, collectively worth more than £2,000, and handed them over at the Caroline Thorpe Children's Ward.

The donation comes after David's brother Shaun passed away in September. A few days before he passed away he asked David to bring to fruition 10 good wishes.

One those was to give the children on the Caroline Thorpe ward a present for Christmas.

David bought the majority of the toys from Youings in Barnstaple, where staff were so impressed by his kindness they gave him a discount on his purchases.

The 46-year-old also purchased 20 £5 Boots the Chemist vouchers for the ward, and staff at the shop gave him some gifts for the children.

David said: "I'm really pleased that the children will have something nice at Christmas. It was what my brother would have wanted.

"I found it quite difficult to know which toys to pick but Youings Toy Shop assistants and the Caroline Thorpe Ward play leader helped me.

"There is such a big selection I think the children will like what we chose for them."

Caroline Thorpe Children's play leader Fran Greenaway said "Our children's team are thrilled to receive so many toys that we can give to those children who come into hospital over Christmas. The toys will help to brighten up their day."

Sainsbury’s operations manager Mike Harris, Heidi Walker, Morag Disney, Caroline Thorpe Ward play leader Fran Greenaway, Dr Jean Paul Smith, staff nurse Lynsey Goss and Sainsbury’s Mr Christmas Sainsbury’s operations manager Mike Harris, Heidi Walker, Morag Disney, Caroline Thorpe Ward play leader Fran Greenaway, Dr Jean Paul Smith, staff nurse Lynsey Goss and Sainsbury’s Mr Christmas

Staff at Sainsbury's in Barnstaple have also spread Christmas cheer at the children's ward.

They brought in sacks full of presents and nibbles for the children to enjoy at Christmas to the delight of children on the ward.

Over and Above fundraiser Julie Whitton said: "I have never seen so many toys in the playroom.

"There were tractors, trailers, a dolls house, Toy Story characters, computer games - it was piled high with gifts.

"Truly, these gifts are a dream come true and we cannot thank David and Sainsbury's enough for their kind support."