People listen today (March 29) during a National Remembrance Service in Hagley Park in New Zealand for the victims of the March 15 mosques terrorist attack in Christchurch. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker People listen today (March 29) during a National Remembrance Service in Hagley Park in New Zealand for the victims of the March 15 mosques terrorist attack in Christchurch. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Syed Josef, one of the organisers, said it was about everybody showing their respect for what happened at Christchurch when a gunman killed 50 people and injured around 50 more in attacks on two mosques.

The informal Barnstaple vigil runs from 12 to 1pm and all are welcome to go along and show their support and solidarity, and bring placards if they wish.

It has been organised by Stand Up to Racism North Devon and Barnstaple Islamic Centre.

On the event Facebook page, organisers said: “This is the latest in a global list of murderous crimes by hate gangs and their followers. The rise of the far-right across the planet is a threat that has to be confronted.

“One way of doing this is to show solidarity with the victims of these horrendous crimes, wherever they happen. It is also at this particular point in time about standing shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim sisters and brothers bringing love and solidarity.”

You can also find out more on the vigil's Facebook page