Christ Church in Bear Street received around 500 gift-wrapped boxes, which are all for International Aid Trust's appeal.

Donors and volunteers have also helped contribute more than 200 knitted blankets and 200 hand-crafted soft toys, as well as giving more than £500 in cash donations.

The appeal sends items such as clothes, toys, stationery, food and sweets to countries in Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America alongside humanitarian and medical aid.

The shoebox appeal, now in its 10th year, has seen donations from local churches, residents groups and play groups.

Shoebox co-ordinator Sylvia Jones, Reverend Don Macalister and June Redfern of International Aid with the collection of shoeboxes. Picture: Matt Smart Shoebox co-ordinator Sylvia Jones, Reverend Don Macalister and June Redfern of International Aid with the collection of shoeboxes. Picture: Matt Smart

Appeal coordinator Sylvia Jones said: "It's 10 years this year, and it has been absolutely remarkable.

"We've had so many people bringing in shoe boxes from everywhere."

Reverend Don Macalister added: "It has been brilliant, and more and more people are involved every year.

"Sylvia is tremendous in all she does with this."