The charity's 10-mile sponsored Incredible Hike from Morwenstow to Hartland Quay takes place on Sunday, April 26.

Walkers will be fuelled by Cornish and Devon cream teas at checkpoints in both counties, and rewarded with medals at a finish line barbecue, as well as breath-taking views throughout.

Event fundraiser Jayne Jarett, who is based at the charity's Little Bridge House children's hospice in Fremington, said: "We are incredibly lucky to have such a stunning coast path walk on our doorsteps and this is the perfect opportunity to get out and explore it, while raising money to help local children who are not expected to reach adulthood.

"The Incredible Hike takes in a spectacular, but one of the toughest parts of the entire South West Coast Path. It involves some relentless and tiring ascents and descents, but they'll certainly be worth the effort.

"The route will be clearly marked and marshalled, and we'll be supporting you at regular check points along the way."

Walkers will set off from the Bush Inn at Morwenstow and climb above the rocky shoreline, past tumbling waterfalls, across secluded combes, countless ravines, coves and cliffs, crossing several river valleys before arriving at Hartland Quay.

Registration also includes a courtesy shuttle bus to the start line from Hartland Quay and a commemorative booklet detailing the route, key information and helpful training advice.

Entry is £25 per person and walkers are asked to try and raise £100 for CHSW.

The Incredible Hike is registered as a Coast Path Friendly event and £1 from each registration fee will be donated back to South West Coast Path to help maintain the trail.

There is also a 'virtual' event being held for anyone who'd like to take part but is unable to walk on April 26.

"If you would prefer a different route or simply can't make the date of the main event, you can complete your own virtual Incredible Hike," said Jayne.

"You can undertake your own coast path hike any time before the April 26 and join us at Hartland Quay to collect your medal and enjoy the finish line celebrations."

For more information or to book your place, visit www.chsw.org.uk/incrediblehike