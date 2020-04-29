Care teams at the charity’s three children’s hospices – Little Bridge House in Barnstaple, Charlton Farm near Bristol and Little Harbour in St Austell – have adapted their day-to-day care provision to help keep vulnerable children out of hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring care is provided wherever it is needed most.

The hospices, which support more than 500 children with life-limiting illnesses and their families across the South West, are still offering symptom management and end-of-life care.

However, planned respite stays at the hospices have been cancelled, with support being offered over the phone, as well as in children’s own homes.

Now, in addition to the services being provided to families already known to the charity, hospice care teams are working alongside NHS and local care providers to support other vulnerable children and young people, helping to free up essential resources needed to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli Ryder, CHSW’s director of care, said: “Working differently, and together on this really is the only way.

“While we will always prioritise the children and the families that we work with, we are working with the NHS and other care providers to help keep hospital admissions down and ensure that no child or family is left without care.

“Our hospice nurses are using their expertise out in the community, for example, providing care directly in the family home if required, or ensuring families have the food supplies they need.”

CHSW will also host a hub at each of its hospices where local care professionals can work together to identify gaps in care provision for the region’s most vulnerable children and young people and look at the best services to support them.

With all of its charity shops now closed and a vast array of fundraising events postponed or cancelled, CHSW is calling on the generosity of its loyal supporters to continue supporting the cause, which needs to raise more than £11million-a-year to be a lifeline to an increasing amount of families.

The charity is asking supporters to ‘Be Incredible’ and do ‘whatever they can, however they can’ to help it to stand with children and local families who rely on its hospices.

For more information about Be Incredible, visit www.chsw.org.uk/beincredible.