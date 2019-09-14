The hospice's Santas on the Run will take place at RHS Rosemoor on Sunday, December 8 and is expected to be bigger than ever.

More than 350 people took part in last year's 2km festive run. Registration for the 2019 event is now open, with 25 per cent off early bird tickets for a limited time.

Entry includes a free Santa suit to run in, as well as entry to Rosemoor and the Christmas event village, with face painters, music and entertainment.

Money raised through registration and sponsorship will help support nearly 200 children and families who use the hospice's Little Bridge House hospice in Fremington.

Jayne Jarrett, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: "It was a super sight to see so many Santas running around Rosemoor last year and we're excited to be back again for what promises to be another spectacular event.

"Our festive, fun 2km course is suitable for all ages and abilities and you can run, jog, skip or walk your way around beautiful Rosemoor and enjoy a few festive treats along the way. Spectators can watch for just £5 admission, making it a brilliant festive family day out - the perfect way to get everyone in the mood for Christmas.

"You'll be raising cheer in your Santa gear and helping your local children's hospice provide vital respite support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families."

Early-bird tickets, priced £12 for adults and £6 for children (under twos are free), are available until midday on Monday 14 October.

Thereafter the price will be £16 for adults and £8 for children. For more info, or to sign up, visit www.chsw.org.uk/santasrosemoor.