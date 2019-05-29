The Childrens Holiday Foundation took the eight children on a two-week trip to Florida, which included swimming with dolphins and theme park visits. Children are accompanied by voluntary adult helpers for the holiday as they visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Sea World, Universal Studios and many more. They are also provided with a DVD and photo book of the holiday to share with their families. The 2019 trip marked two milestones for the charity, as it has now taken 200 children to the United States across 25 holidays since 1993. Childrens Holiday Foundation founder Dr Robin Buckland said he thought the milestone trip was one the children would never forget.