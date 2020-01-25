The shops in Bideford's Mill Street and Barnstaple High Street will be throwing open their doors next week (February 1-7) and inviting people to come in and find out more about the different roles on offer, or even try a taster session.

Steph Robey, the charity's retail volunteer advisor, said: "Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there's a role to suit everyone.

"There are lots of ways to get involved, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers."

Volunteers can choose their hours, gain skills to use for the future and meet like-minded people.

Children's Hospice South West has more than 30 charity shops across the South West, offering a wide and ever-changing range of goods at very reasonable prices, including clothes and accessories, household items and multimedia.

To find out more, pop into the charity shop during opening hours and talk to the team or visit www.chsw.org.uk/volunteer .