Rick Dean has completed more than 20 marathons and half marathons for Children's Hospice South West.

From skydives and abseils to overseas challenges in some of the world’s most breath-taking locations and endurance events a little closer to home, the charity has got plenty planned to get the blood pumping this year.

The events fundraising team is inviting people to find out more about the various challenges on offer at a special drop-in Challenge Event Information Evening at the Fremington-based hospice on Monday, February 18 from 5-8pm.

Fundraising manager Emma Perry said: “Whether 2019 is the year of a milestone birthday, anniversary or you simply want to tick something off your bucket list, we’ve got many options available to make this the year to challenge yourself.

“Join us for an informal chat to find out about our challenges and how you can help us raise the £3million we need every year to run Little Bridge House, which currently supports nearly 200 children and their parents, as well as nearly 300 siblings.

“Fundraising team members will be on hand to answer any questions you may have, guide you through the sign-up process and to offer advice about raising sponsorship.

“You will also be able to speak to some inspirational local people who have already completed some of our fantastic challenges, including RAF veteran Ray Hales from Bickington, who did a skydive for us last year aged 90, and bereaved father Rick Dean, from Fremington, who has completed more than 20 marathons and half-marathons for CHSW.

“There will be information on the evening about the specially-selected charity spaces we have available and you will also have the opportunity to have a tour of Little Bridge House if you wish, to see how the fundraising you complete for your challenge will help support your local children’s hospice.

“If you know of any friends and family who may be considering signing up for a challenge, please invite them along or tell them about the event.”

Among the many events available this year are Ilfracombe Rotary’s StarTrek Challenge and the Bideford Half Marathon, both taking place next month. You could trek along the Great Wall of China in May, or through the Alps and up Ben Nevis in June. Abseil down Canonteign Falls, near Exeter in July or take on the Three Peaks Challenge or even Mount Kilimanjaro in September.

There are plenty of cycling, running and swimming events to take part in, as well as skydives at Dunkeswell and Perranporth taking place throughout the year.

For more information call Little Bridge House on 01271 325 270, visit www.chsw.org.uk/event/challenge-event-information-evening or email neville.pope@chsw.org.uk .