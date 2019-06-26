Chief executive Eddie Farwell said the cost of providing specialist care for life-limited children continued to rise and the demand on services was increasing. The charity, which needs around £10million a year to run its three hospices - including Little Bridge House in Fremington, Charlton Farm in North Somerset and Little Harbour in Cornwall - receives around 15 per cent of its funding from central government via the CCG and NHS England. Speaking during Children's Hospice Week last week (from June 17-23), Mr Farwell said: