Chelfham Mills Ltd has lodged an application to demolish parts of the former Chelfham Mill School site and build 14 homes in its place.

The application includes flood defence works for the site between Barnstaple and Bratton Fleming.

A design and access statement for the application said the development would be a mixture of three and four bedroom homes running underneath the existing viaduct.

The majority of the existing buildings are set to be demolished, but one - a three-storey mill building with a wheel - is set to be restored and retained.

The site was a private residential school for boys aged seven to 18 with emotional and behaviour issues.

It closed in 2015 following allegations of physical abuse.

A former groundsman and handyman at the school, Peter Weyman, was jailed for 17 years for sexually abusing two boys - one of which was a former pupil at the school.