Ben Farlam is competing in the South West Tough Mudder on Sunday, August 18 to raise money for Chumleigh Primary School, which he said has gone 'above and beyond' for his daughter River, who has Down syndrome.

Mr Farlam said: "I said when my daughter River was five, I would do something to raise money and the school has gone above and beyond for my daughter.

"When she was born we had no idea she had Down syndrome so having the support from a mainstream school is amazing."

The Tough Mudder challenge involves running eight-to-10 miles with 25 obstacles. The money raised is to help the primary school continue to give support for those who need it, present and future.

Mr Farlam said: "As a parent it is good to know that your child is being included in all the activities and her school has been so supportive."

"River has had to overcome many challenges, but Chumleigh Primary gives the support needed for children with additional needs to stay in a mainstream school.

"I don't have a fundraising goal, even £30 going to the school will help. It's just to give something back."

To find out more and donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-river