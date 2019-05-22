Nicholas Rose died at the age of 37 on Sunday, May 19 at HMP Guys Marsh, Dorset, where he was serving a life sentence. Rose was convicted of killing Charlotte after a house party in the early hours of February 28, 2004. He was tried at Exeter Crown Court in 2005, where it was found he had driven the 16-year-old away from the party and killed her after she resisted his sexual advances. Investigators found her blood in several places in Rose's car and on his trainers. Charlotte's body was never found, despite extensive searches. It was ordered he serve a minimum of 20 years in prison after the jury returned a majority verdict. Judges rejected an appeal from Rose in 2006, where evidence from two witnesses who claimed they had seen Charlotte after Rose was said to have murdered her was dismissed A spokesman from the Ministry of Justice said: