Nicholas Rose was convicted in 2005. Nicholas Rose was convicted in 2005.

Nicholas Rose died at the age of 37 on Sunday, May 19 at HMP Guys Marsh, Dorset, where he was serving a life sentence.

Rose was convicted of killing Charlotte after a house party in the early hours of February 28, 2004.

He was tried at Exeter Crown Court in 2005, where it was found he had driven the 16-year-old away from the party and killed her after she resisted his sexual advances.

Investigators found her blood in several places in Rose's car and on his trainers.

Charlotte Pinkney. Charlotte Pinkney.

Charlotte's body was never found, despite extensive searches.

It was ordered he serve a minimum of 20 years in prison after the jury returned a majority verdict.

Judges rejected an appeal from Rose in 2006, where evidence from two witnesses who claimed they had seen Charlotte after Rose was said to have murdered her was dismissed

A spokesman from the Ministry of Justice said: "HMP Guys Marsh prisoner Nicholas Rose died in prison on 19 May 2019.

Charlotte Pinkney Charlotte Pinkney

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Despite a massive police search, which included the draining of a resevoir at Slade, no trace of Charlotte's body was found.

Operation Remora, the murder investigation launched in the wake of Charlotte's disappearance, was described as the largest police inquiry to be staged in North Devon.

Forensic analysis showed Charlotte had bled from some form of injury or injuries in the red Vauxhall Cavalier Rose was driving on the night she went missing.

An extensive search for Charlotte's body took place after her disappearance in 2004. An extensive search for Charlotte's body took place after her disappearance in 2004.

The court was told that her blood was found on the carpet, and on the roof lining above the rear passenger seat.

A piece of black elastic of the type used in ladies' underwear was found under the front passenger seat, and a button of the type on the waistband of Charlotte's trousers was later found in the vacuum cleaner Rose had used to clean the car.

The court was told that Rose probably murdered Charlotte during an argument over sex.

Rose denied ever having a sexual relationship with Charlotte and said he had not seen her since he dropped her outside Slade Valley Community Centre after meeting her at the party.