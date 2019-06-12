The celebration starts today (Wednesday, June 12) and runs until Sunday.

It will include a host of activities, talks, workshops, exhibitions and much more.

There will be entertainment suited to the theme of Charles Kingsley, appropriate for both children and adults.

Kingsley lived in Clovelly as a child and frequently throughout his adult life.

It is believed his time in Clovelly was the inspiration for his novel The Water Babies.

From Wednesday to Friday, 'Charles Kingsley' will be in the Kingsley Museum from 12pm until 3pm to answer questions, tell stories about living in Clovelly and his inspiration for The Water Babies. A Kingsley art design workshop will take place on Friday. It is from 10am to 1pm on the Visitor Centre balcony. Booking details can be found at www.appledoreprintstudio.co.uk.