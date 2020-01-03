The event organised by Emma Lowe of SaltwaterGaia will be at Roundswell Community Hall next to Sainsbury's from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free and there is a wide variety of holistic treatments and therapies to try out, the opportunity to speak to practitioners or maybe see one of the fabulous tarot readers or psychics. (There is a charge for treatments and readings).

There will also be a great selection of esoteric and well-being stands offering a range of goods, many 'homemade'.

This is the third event organised by Emma, which has so far raised £1,250 for the charity.

Everything Ellie was set up in memory of Ellie Easton by her family, after she lost her life to cancer aged 16. The charity has a beach hut at Saunton plus a lodge at Stowford Farm Meadows, which are both made available as respite breaks for families with children that have a life-limiting illness.

Emma said: "With a charity background over 12 years, fundraising is something that is close to my heart. To me, smaller local charities are so important as they have deep-rooted links in our community.

"Having fundraised previously for Everything Ellie, it became one of my chosen charities to support through my business, SaltwaterGaia. "The idea of the event was to champion small local businesses in the wellness industry and to let local people see what's available on their doorstep while trying out new therapies and treatments and connecting with therapists and readers.

"SaltwaterGaia is all about making people feel better, whether that is physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually. To that end I offer a range of energy healing and massage modalities including Aromatherapy soothe mind, body and soul. My passion is crystals and crystal therapy and I share this now with my courses and workshops in crystals and Reiki."

You can keep up to date with event news on its Facebook event page.