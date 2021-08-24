Charity cricket match raises money in memory of John Silver

Published: 1:00 PM August 24, 2021

The cheque for £7,250 was presented to the CHSW by Rotary Club Immediate Past President Ralph Gordon and John’s wife Jane - Credit: Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link

The Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link recently hosted a superb Colts Cricket Match to celebrate the life of Past President John Silver and to raise money for the Children's Hospice South West (CHSW), at Little Bridge House.

A cheque for £7,250 was presented to the CHSW by Rotary Club Immediate Past President Ralph Gordon and John’s wife Jane, following the match.

This will be topped up by another £900 raised on the day. The £7,250 was raised through the Rotary Clubs annual charity golf day held at Saunton Golf Club (£4,395) and a number of other generous donations from family, friends and other organisations.

The final total collected and passed onto the CHSW will be £8,345. Jane Silver said: “John would have been extremely pleased with today’s event and very proud of the amount of money presented to the Children's Hospice South West.”

Past President John Silver, who sadly passed away last year, had made the Children's Hospice South West his charity of the year and his wife Jane and the Rotary Club of Barnstaple Link were determined to continue with his charitable intentions and raise a significant amount of money for the charity.

John was a keen cricketer throughout his life and became a highly regarded umpire with the Devon Association of Cricket Officials.

He was involved in a number of charitable activities, having been Chairman of the Trustees of the local area branch of Citizens Advice and a very active Rotarian. John was responsible for starting ‘Memories Are Made of This’, an Rotary award-winning dementia café.

Ruth Morgan and Ray Hales, representing the CHSW, were delighted to receive such a significant amount and said: “2020 had been a difficult year for fundraising and we welcome this wonderful donation.”

Rotary Club Immediate Past President Ralph Gordon said: “Thank you to all the participating Colt Cricketers, the Devon Association of Cricket Officials, North Devon Cricket Club, the Golfers and all the Rotarians who had made this generous donation possible. A special mention has to be made or Rotarians Andy Davies and Richard Smith who made the day possible.”