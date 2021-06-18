Chaos guaranteed at the first Bideford Soapbox Derby

Published: 7:00 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 10:04 AM June 18, 2021

This September North Devon will have something a little different to look forward to as the very first Bideford Soapbox Derby takes place.

The steep and winding course starts off on Grenville Street, with soapbox racers careening down the High Street, taking on several ramps on the way down, before turning left onto the quay for a final dash to the finish line.

The Bideford Soapbox Derby course - Credit: Out Of This World Events

A spokesperson for the event organisers, Out of This World, said: “The Bideford Soapbox team aka Josh and Bec's are extremely excited to organise this amazing event, not only is its Bideford first Soapbox Derby but we are also raising money for Chemohero.

“We have received so much support from local businesses, such as Exmoor Hay and Straw ltd, Jewsons, Bideford Town Council, TDC, Daniel Prouse prints and the army cadets and Red Elephant security, the list goes on. We have been working hard behind the scenes since 2019 and cannot wait to see those soapboxes manoeuvre down our track on September 4, between 12pm and 6.30pm.

There are 50 teams taking part - Credit: Out Of This World Events

“We also have some local live bands playing on stage for the public who may want to relax and enjoy a beer supplied by Flybar and we are still looking to fill the quay with stalls and yummy food while the public enjoy the soapbox races. There will also be a few children's rides further down the quay.”

The event will be commentated on by three local compères; Levi Tucker, DJ Phatdog and Della Dunckley. Compère Levi Tucker said: “I am really looking forward to being one of the compères for the Soapbox Derby, a lot of hard work has been done by the organisers to get us to where we are now.

“I really feel this could help put Bideford on the map and bring people in to be a part of all the excitement and hopefully more people wanting to join in the derby.

“I think this is the perfect way to move on from the extremely tough time we have all had to deal with recently and also raise money for ChemoHero, it would be great to see as many of you as possible on September 4th.”

Any local support is greatly appreciated and if anyone wants to help Marshall on the day or help build the mammoth track, please email bidefordsoapboxderby@gmail.com.