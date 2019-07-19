Alan Kyle and Ray Jones will feature in the latest episode of the Channel 5 show on Wednesday, July 25 at 8pm.

The series follows council officers from across the country involved in investigating environmental crime and cleaning up after others.

Alan and Ray, environmental and dog wardens for NDC, will both feature, with Alan dealing with two abandoned cars that are later crushed, while Ray issues a fine for dog fouling.

The council's head of environmental health and housing, Jeremy Mann, said they were excited to be involved in the documentary.

He said: "Dealing with fly-tipping, littering, dog fouling and abandoned vehicles is not glamorous, but it is important work and the team are very passionate about making a positive difference in the community.

"We look forward to showing everyone the work we do on behalf of the residents of North Devon."

If you have an environmental issue in your area or would like to report fly-tipping, littering, dog fouling or abandoned vehicles, go to www.northdevon.gov.uk/environment or call 01271 388870.