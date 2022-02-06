Plimsoll Productions, an independent TV production company who create a wide range of Factual, Documentary and Entertainment programmes for leading broadcasters such as ITV, Channel 4, BBC and Netflix, are looking for amateur woodworkers for their upcoming season.

Channel 4’s hit show ‘Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker’ was introduced to viewers last year with a first season, and now it’s time for the next one! The show sees some of the UK’s most talented woodwork amateurs performing at their creative best to craft beautiful, ambitious builds, all from wood!

The show is presented by Mel Giedroyc and its makers at Plimsoll Productions are now reaching out far and wide across the UK to find an array of amateur woodworkers for the next series.

Those who are interested in applying for the competition can email them directly at: wood@plimsollproductions.com.



