Changes to waste and recycling collections over Easter - North Devon

North Devon Council is reminding residents that there will be some changes to waste and recycling collections over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

There will be no waste or recycling collections on Good Friday (15 April). Collections due that day will be made on Saturday, April 16, instead.

All waste and recycling collections in the week commencing Monday, April 18, will take place one day later that week (running from Tuesday 19 to Saturday, April 23).

The council is asking residents to check their website if they are unsure when to put their waste and recycling out for collection.

Lots of homes will have more cardboard and foil than usual, thanks to a visit from the Easter bunny. Residents are being asked to dispose of this additional waste by recycling the packaging; flatten cardboard Easter egg boxes and put them in your brown bags along with brown paper, and scrunch up foil before putting it in your recycling box. Any plastic boxes (except black plastic) can also be recycled.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden said: "With Covid cases being high in Devon and many of our staff being off sick, we ask you to please continue to separate your recycling into the correct bins and bags to help our crew work more efficiently and quickly. If you're not sure on what materials go where, you can visit our helpful webpage."

Residents are asked to display their bins and recycling containers at the kerbside by 7am on the day of their collection to avoid being missed as collection times could also change.

