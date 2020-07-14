All households in North Devon will be receiving a new blue recycling box for glass items.

The council had asked residents to separate glass into suitable containers during the lockdown to help with short staffing, a move which was well supported.

A trial of the boxes has taken place involving around 800 homes in Yelland, which the council has deemed successful.

NDC’s lead member for the environment, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed both by the positive response in the trial area and the immense support for our staff we’ve had from everyone across North Devon throughout the pandemic.

“Separating glass has made a huge difference to our rounds and has made us more efficient which will really help us in the future as North Devon grows and demands on our services increase.”

The new boxes will be delivered throughout August and September, and they can be used straight away.

Anyone who already has a second NDC recycling box can opt out of receiving a blue one by calling its customer services team on 01271 374776 before July 26.