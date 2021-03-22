Champion bodybuilder must repay cash from Barnstaple steroid dealing

Published: 11:52 AM March 22, 2021

Deasha supplied £10,000 worth of illegal steroids to the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple - Credit: DC Police

A champion bodybuilder has been ordered to repay thousands of pounds which he made out of selling illegal steroids.

Nathan Deasha is to sell a property to raise the money he has been ordered to repay under the Proceeds of Crime Act after being caught selling the steroids in a gym in Barnstaple.

The 34-year-old runs his own Prophecy Performance Centre in Liverpool which has recently been raided by police and fined for remaining open during lockdown.

He remains a world-rated professional bodybuilder who performs under the auspices of the IBFF Pro League which has a more flexible attitude to steroids than some other governing bodies.

Deasha, of Grange Lane, Gateacre, Liverpool, received a suspended sentence at Exeter Crown Court in September 2019 after admitted being concerned in the supply of steroids.

He sent large packages of illegal performance enhancing drugs by post to the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple which were found when police arrested its boss for cocaine dealing.

The £10,000 worth of steroids were found in the same boiler room as £50,000 cash which came from owner Richard Green’s other drugs business.

The steroids had been sent from Deasha’s gym in Liverpool and the package included his home address, something which the prosecution described as ‘stupidity’. His fingerprints were on the packaging.

Deasha was investigated under the Proceeds of Crime Act and an agreed order was approved by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He certified the benefit from crime to be £6,326 and the available assets at £50,000. He ordered Deasha to repay the money within three months or go to prison for six months.

Mr Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said Deasha will have to sell property to meet the order and may need the full three months to satisfy it.

Mr Julian Nutter, defending, said the settlement had been agreed by Deasha.

In the original sentencing hearing, the same judge jailed Deasha for 12 months, suspended for 15 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid community work. He told him he was a disgrace to the sport of bodybuilding.

Deasha supplied £10,000 worth of illegal steroids to the Pain and Gain gym in Barnstaple, North Devon over three months in 2017 after giving a body building demonstration to 250 customers.

He told the training seminar he used steroids to build his own muscles and went on to send a large amount of the class C drugs to the gym.

Police found them in a locked boiler room when they raided the gym, which the owner was also using as a front for cocaine and ecstasy dealing.

Texts on the phones of Mr Green and his wife Georgina showed he started supplying in bulk after conducting a training seminar at the gym in May 2017.

Green, aged 48, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, was convicted of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of the £56,000 as criminal property.

He admitted possession of Class C steroids with intent to supply and possession of £2,300 cash which was seized from his car. He was jailed for four years, six months.

Georgina Green, aged 41, was found guilty of possession of steroids with intent to supply and possession of £56,000 as criminal property. She was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours unpaid community work.