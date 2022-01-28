Four members of Barnstaple Male Voice Choir received their Long Service Certificates from the Choir’s Chairman, Tony Blake, at the Choir’s practices at beginning of January:

In addition, Ken Beevers was presented with a certificate recognising his appointment as Vice President, having retired as Chairman of the Choir after 20 years in the post.

The Choir resumed their practice nights at Fremington School in September last year having not met since the pandemic curtailed its activities in March 2020, and meet under the leadership of a new Musical Director - Emelia McNeill, who along with their new Accompanist Sue Trick, were appointed for the Choir’s return.





Following the presentations, their newly appointed Chairman, Tony Blake, said:

Clive Faulkner receiving Life Membership Certificate from Choir’s Chairman, Tony Blake - Credit: BMVC

Tom Madderm receiving Life Membership Certificate from Choir’s Chairman, Tony Blake - Credit: BMVC

Jack Lingard receiving Life Membership Certificate from Choir’s Chairman, Tony Blake - Credit: BMVC

“It is lovely that we are able to meet up and sing again. Unfortunately, our usual activities at Christmas were cancelled because of Covid, but we hope to be able to restart performances later this year.

“The pandemic has meant that we have had to be very cautious and have a number of precautions in place, which we will continue to maintain until the situation improves.

“We always welcome new members so if you enjoy singing and would like to consider joining our choir, then please contact our Secretary, Paul Enticott on 01271 812365.”

The Choir meets on Monday evenings at Fremington School from 7:30pm – 9:30pm and usually performs for local charities throughout the year. It also travels to sing with other choirs throughout the UK and have had several successful overseas visits.

For further details on the Choir, including how to book concerts or offer sponsorship, the please visit the Choir’s website: www.barnstaplemalevoicechoir.co.uk.