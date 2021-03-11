Census 2021 honours unsung North Devon hero Jack Littlejohns

Published: 9:00 AM March 11, 2021

Jack Littlejohns receives a Census Community Hero purple plaque from the Office for National Statistics for dedication to his community in North Devon ahead of Census 2021, which is on March 21. - Credit: Adam Gasson/PA Wire

In a year like no other, 22 unique purple plaques, one for each census that has taken place to date, have been awarded to community heroes up and down the country, including in North Devon.

With census day just around the corner, ordinary people are being celebrated for the extraordinary contributions they have made, and to highlight how census data helps to build better communities. From volunteering during the pandemic, to supporting those with mental health issues, the winners have made an amazing difference during a difficult time.

The competition which received hundreds of entries across England and Wales, has awarded Jack Littlejohns for his services to sport and raising money within his local community in North Devon for Barnstaple ability football club. He was also recently a finalist for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero Award for the South West region.

Jack Littlejohns commented: “I am truly grateful to have received the Census 2021 Community Hero Award, amongst the hundreds of entries that were submitted. Supporting the Barnstaple ability football club has been a true pleasure of mine, and I am thrilled to have been selected for this award.”

The entries were judged by a panel of noteworthy community champions, led by actress and presenter, Joanna Page.

Joanna Page commented: “I am honoured to have been a judge on the Census 2021 community hero awards panel. It was such a pleasure to read through all the amazing entries. In what has been a difficult year for so many of us, this was a great opportunity to say thank you to the people who go above and beyond to serve their local community.”

The census, taking place on 21 March 2021, will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country following the pandemic and EU exit are based on the best information possible.

It is easy for people to complete the census online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need them. Households should have now received information via the post on the upcoming census and how to complete it online.

For more information visit: https://census.gov.uk/census-2021-heroes/.