News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Celebrities filming in North Devon for new ITV crime Drama

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:22 PM May 26, 2021   
Leading actors Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge

Leading actors Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge - Credit: ITV

Filming starts along the North Devon coast this week for four-part ITV crime drama, The Long Call. 

North Devon Council has been supporting the shoot by providing local knowledge and finding appropriate sites for filming and for the film crew to base themselves. 

There will be some minor disruption around North Devon during the three-week shoot, particularly around Ilfracombe but the crew will do their best to allow life to carry on as normal. 

The series is inspired by the best-selling novel of the same title from award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, creator of the iconic Vera and Shetland series. Famous faces in the cast include Ben Aldridge, Juliet Stevenson, Martin Shaw, Anita Dobson, Neil Morrisey and Pearl Mackie. 

As well as Ilfracombe, shooting sites include Croyde, Hartland, Saunton Sands, Appledore, Crow Point and Barnstaple. 

You may also want to watch:

Council leader councillor David Worden said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to show North Devon off to a national audience and I'm sure we're all prepared to put up with some minor disruption to allow this exciting filming to take place. We wish the crew the best of luck with the shooting and we all look forward to watching the series when it comes out.” 

More information about the series is available on the ITV website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex council leader Brian Greenslade jailed for 'sex pest' assaults
  2. 2 Brian Greenslade found guilty of sex assaults on three women
  3. 3 Peeping Tom left girl swimmer scared to use changing room
  1. 4 4 things you can now do in North Devon after lockdown eased on May 17
  2. 5 Brian Greenslade's wife says she was horrified by sex assault claims
  3. 6 Bideford man dies in hospital - police appeal for help identifying him
  4. 7 Devon County County respond to former leader Brian Greenslade's sexual assault convictions
  5. 8 Improvements to Tarka Line celebrated by rail association
  6. 9 Proposals for new crossing on Station Road in Barnstaple
Ilfracombe News
North Devon News
Hartland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Google Map streetview of the play area of which some land would be lost in order to provide access to the development

Part of play park needed for access road to new Barnstaple housing

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Rolle Quay Inn Landlord Mark Powell with staff members Sasha Nicholls and Kaley Powell

Barnstaple pub given £100,000 facelift ready end of lockdown

Joseph Bulmer

person
Barnstaple's Butcher's Row is at the heart of plans to create a 'Markets Quarter' in the town centre

£6.5 million investment in Barnstaple Town Centre confirmed

Joseph Bulmer

person
An artist's impression of the plans for Barnstaple's Laceworks factory

Housing plans unveiled for Barnstaple's Laceworks factory

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus