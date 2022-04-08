Musical celebration of lives lost during the pandemic in Barnstaple

During the last two years sadly, many local people have passed away and, due to restrictions on funerals, their lives may not have been adequately commemorated.

In light of this South Molton Town Band and Barnstaple Male Voice Choir have decided to put on a commemorative concert: A Celebration of Lives to give an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us.

A variety of uplifting choral and brass music will be performed during the concert, to be held at Grosvenor Church, Barnstaple EX32 8PB on Saturday, May 7, at 7pm.

Throughout the concert pictures of departed friends and loved ones will be projected for all to see and remember.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. There will be a collection in aid of the North Devon Hospice, an organisation which has provided so much support locally. There will also be refreshments available.

Photographs and names of those who passed away are invited to be sent to: celebrationoflives2022@gmail.com by the end of April 2022.