Celebrating 15 years of North Devon charity Families in Grief

Published: 12:00 PM September 21, 2021

North Devon bereavement charity Families in Grief (FiG) reaches a massive milestone this month, as it celebrates its 15th year of supporting bereaved children, young people and their families.

In this time, it has supported more than 800 children across North Devon and the Torridge area – an impressive figure for a small organisation that, until recently, relied almost exclusively on unpaid volunteers.

“In many ways, the story of FiG is an example of resilience and survival in itself,” says Emma Marston, general manager, Families in Grief.

Emma Marston, General Manager, Families in Grief (FiG) - Credit: FiG

“We have faced the fundraising challenges shared by so many small charities. In fact, two years ago our financial situation was so precarious we were on the brink of having to close. We were saved by an anonymous donor to whom we remain eternally grateful and then got backing from the National Lottery. But just as we were getting back on our feet, Covid-19 with all its restrictions hit us and we adapted our service so that we could continue to provide support to local families. It’s certainly never been a dull moment!”

The good news is that, thanks to the continued support of the local community, FiG is very much here to stay. This September therefore presents a timely opportunity for the charity to celebrate, and to thank and rally its supporters – both old and new!

Throughout September, FiG is encouraging people to do their own Forget-Me-Not Walks of any length in remembrance of a loved one who has died. FiG is also holding its own short Forget-Me-Not Walk and Birthday Tea on Sunday, September 26, at Victoria Park, Bideford. The gentle 1.5-mile walk begins at 3pm and is followed by Birthday Tea and Cake.

For more details of Forget-Me-Not Walks or to register your place for the Sunday, September 26, walk visit: www.families in grief.org/forget-me-not-walks.

FiG is also challenging people to Do fifteen things for FiG #15forFiG in September. It could be 15 minutes a day of learning a new language, getting back into yoga, baking and selling 15 cake, see www.familiesingrief.org/support/celebrate-our-15th-birthday for ideas.