North Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee agreed to push forward with proposals to improve traffic flow at the notorious roundabout at a meeting on Thursday, despite warnings it may not get approved by Devon County Council (DCC). As well as putting proposals for roundabout improvements to DCC's cabinet, the committee also agreed to bring a proposal to widen a stretch of the A3125 between Sainsbury's and the A39 roundabout to help traffic flow from Roundswell. However, despite a February trial of the scheme being deemed a success, the £300,000 project might not get the go-ahead. DCC's James Anstee told the committee: