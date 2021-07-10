Cattle rescued from large barn fire on outskirts of Holsworthy

Published: 12:13 PM July 10, 2021

Firefighters from across Devon and Cornwall were called to a barn fire in Holsworthy in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire control received multiple calls to a barn fire on Staddon Road in Holsworthy at around 1am on Friday, July 9.

Initially one fire engine from Holsworthy, one fire engine from Hatherleigh and a water carrier from Barnstaple attended the incident alongside fire service officers.

On arrival, crews confirmed the barn, containing 80 tonnes of hay and straw, was well alight. They requested extra resources to attend for support from extra crews and water. Cornwall Fire Service assisted the incident with two fire engines, one from Bude and one from Launceston.

Western Power was able to isolate the electrics to the property, at which point crews were able to assist moving cattle from an adjacent barn to a place of safety.

Crews tackled the fire using two breathing apparatus, two compressed air foam jets, three jets using water from a water shuttle and dam.

After three hours of firefighting, relief crews were sent from Okehampton and Bideford.