Cathy Jones has spent three decades at The Travel Chapter, starting in September 1990 when the business was Farm and Country Cottages.

When she started at the then head office in Northam, the company had 170 properties in its portfolio, mainly on working farms across Devon.

Cathy is now one of the longest serving members of staff at the company, which is now The Travel Chapter, home of holidaycottages.co.uk. It now has more than 6,000 properties on its books spanning the length and breadth of the UK, with Cathy signing up high quality properties in the region.

The company, based in East-the-Water in Bideford, now employs more than 350 people.

Cathy said: “Starting work with the company late summer in 1990 from a small first-floor office, it’s a million miles away from our high-tech offices today.

“There were just four of us back then, but steadily we built up the collection and, as they say, the rest is history!

“It’s been great being part of this family firm and watching it grow and succeed. A huge thank you to the Morris family, especially Peter Morris who took a big risk back then to branch out and do something different. Thanks for all the memories, and here’s to the next chapter!”

Jayne McClure, CEO of The Travel Chapter, added: “Cathy has shown tremendous commitment to the business and her ability to adapt with the continuous changes has been remarkable.

“She has such a strong passion for both property and people which is just one part of what makes her such an asset to the company.

“You can always rely on Cathy to be full of laughter, always seeing the funny side of things, which is her secret to remaining positive.

“We hope that she continues to bring her passion and joy to the business for many years to come!”