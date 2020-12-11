News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Don’t miss one off online Art and Christmas Fair this weekend with Castle Hill Creatives

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 5:23 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020
Castle Hill Creatives is holding its first online Art & Christmas Fair on Facebook from Friday, Dece

Castle Hill Creatives is holding its first online Art & Christmas Fair on Facebook from Friday, December 11 until Sunday, Dceember 13. - Credit: Archant

The first ever Castle Hill Creatives online Art and Christmas Fair begins this evening (Friday, December 11) and offers the opportunity to pick up some wonderful high quality local artwork and crafts as Christmas presents.

Bespoke winter knitwear from Cadogans

Bespoke winter knitwear from Cadogans - Credit: Archant

It opens at 7.30pm today on the Castle Hill Creatives Facebook page and will run throughout the weekend until Sunday at 9pm.

The group got together after the first lockdown to hold an art and craft fair in Castle Hill gardens in Torrington.

A truly diverse collection of artists and makers, they had never worked together before but the experience made them realise it could be the birth of a very exciting project.

At present the group involves around 12 creatives covering a wide range of work, such as sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, jewellery, clothes, leatherwork, painting, glass art and photography.

Leatherwork from Trooper Leather

Leatherwork from Trooper Leather - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Group member Emily Clark said: “Since that time the group has held regular meetings to plan the future.

“As a result we now have a Facebook page, an Instagram profile and a planned website, all under the name of Castle Hill Creatives.

“These are early days but this can be seen as an inspirational example of artists supporting each other in order to promote their work and earn a living at a time when most conventional outlets are sadly restricted or unavailable.”

Visit the fair tonight at Castle Hill Creatives on Facebook .

Thyme and space ceramics

Thyme and space ceramics - Credit: Archant

Art inspired by nature - Larryware by Emily

Art inspired by nature - Larryware by Emily - Credit: Archant

Jewellery from KT

Jewellery from KT - Credit: Archant

Recycled tin ear studs from Elise Rosa Jennings

Recycled tin ear studs from Elise Rosa Jennings - Credit: Archant

Artwork from Colin Porter

Artwork from Colin Porter - Credit: Archant

Wearable art from Van MarÉ

Wearable art from Van MarÉ - Credit: Archant

