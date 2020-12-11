Bespoke winter knitwear from Cadogans Bespoke winter knitwear from Cadogans

It opens at 7.30pm today on the Castle Hill Creatives Facebook page and will run throughout the weekend until Sunday at 9pm.

The group got together after the first lockdown to hold an art and craft fair in Castle Hill gardens in Torrington.

A truly diverse collection of artists and makers, they had never worked together before but the experience made them realise it could be the birth of a very exciting project.

At present the group involves around 12 creatives covering a wide range of work, such as sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, jewellery, clothes, leatherwork, painting, glass art and photography.

Leatherwork from Trooper Leather Leatherwork from Trooper Leather

Group member Emily Clark said: “Since that time the group has held regular meetings to plan the future.

“As a result we now have a Facebook page, an Instagram profile and a planned website, all under the name of Castle Hill Creatives.

“These are early days but this can be seen as an inspirational example of artists supporting each other in order to promote their work and earn a living at a time when most conventional outlets are sadly restricted or unavailable.”

Visit the fair tonight at Castle Hill Creatives on Facebook .

Thyme and space ceramics Thyme and space ceramics

Art inspired by nature - Larryware by Emily Art inspired by nature - Larryware by Emily

Jewellery from KT Jewellery from KT

Recycled tin ear studs from Elise Rosa Jennings Recycled tin ear studs from Elise Rosa Jennings

Artwork from Colin Porter Artwork from Colin Porter