Cash grants to tackle loneliness and isolation in North Devon

Charities, councils and community groups in North Devon are being invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to support mental wellbeing across the community.

The initiative is being launched ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 May) which aims to tackle loneliness, particularly in the wake of the pandemic – which has left many people from all walks of life reporting feelings of isolation.

The grants are being made by local electricity distributor, Western Power Distribution (WPD), from its Community Matters Fund. Organisations are invited to apply for a share of the £500,000 on offer and the application window is open until Sunday 24 April. The types of projects the fund will consider supporting include digital skills and inclusion projects, social inclusion and connectedness projects, mental health interventions, employability skills, projects increasing community access to outside space and befriending services.

WPD’s Resources & External Affairs Director, Alison Sleightholm, said: “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on people’s mental health over the past two years, and lockdowns and social distancing measures have undoubtedly led to feelings of loneliness and isolation. We are committed to taking the lead on this emerging issue, helping provide crucial interventions and preventing further increases in mental health issues.

“WPD is looking to support and partner with community groups and organisations in North Devon to achieve positive change. With loneliness and tackling social exclusion as the core topic, we open the doors to funding applications from all generational and diverse community groups and organisations.”

For more information and to apply, please visit: www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund.