The funding will go towards improvements to community spaces in the village, with £5,274 towards the refurbishment of Manor Hall and

£7,593 towards new play equipment at the hall, plus £9,074 towards new play equipment at the recreation field.

Manor Hall will benefit from new windows and guttering which will further insulate the hall and lead to a warmer, improved space for the community to gather in.

The play area will have old equipment replaced and additional new play apparatus will be installed.

The recreation field has been identified as an area which will benefit from new play equipment to encourage children and families to get outdoors, enjoy the natural surroundings and exercise.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, said: "I am really pleased that we are able to help provide much needed public amenities through S106 funding. These type of projects allows the council to provide facilities which bring communities together."