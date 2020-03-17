The retailer announced plans to shut all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse mobile phone shops in the UK.

The shops – including the standalone branch in Barnstaple High Street – are all set to close on April 3.

Around 2,900 jobs are expected to be lost nationwide.

The group plans to sell mobile phones solely in its combined Currys PC World stores, like the one at Barnstaple Retail Park.

Dixons Carphone said the move is ‘essential’ to help turn around its UK mobile arm, which is set to make a £90 million loss this year.

Carphone Warehouse group chief executive Alex Baldock said: “There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now.”

He added: “We’re working hard to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.

“We’ll pay enhanced redundancy, any bonuses, honour their share awards, and help them find new jobs through an outplacement programme.”