Carer denies ill treating Bideford patient
Court Reporter
Published: 12:34 PM February 22, 2021
A care worker has denied ill treating or neglecting a patient who he was looking after in North Devon.
Nicholas Palmer, aged 55, of Frithelstock Stone, near Great Torrington, pleaded not guilty to a single count when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
He denied ill treating or neglecting a man at Bideford while he was acting as a care worker on June 30, 2020.
Judge Timothy Rose adjourned his case for a trial later this year and remanded him on bail.