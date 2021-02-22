News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Carer denies ill treating Bideford patient

Logo Icon

Court Reporter

Published: 12:34 PM February 22, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A care worker has denied ill treating or neglecting a patient who he was looking after in North Devon.

Nicholas Palmer, aged 55, of Frithelstock Stone, near Great Torrington, pleaded not guilty to a single count when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He denied ill treating or neglecting a man at Bideford while he was acting as a care worker on June 30, 2020.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned his case for a trial later this year and remanded him on bail.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Major hotelier backs Brunswick Wharf development

Major hotelier backs Brunswick Wharf development

Joseph Bulmer

person
Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Development, kicks off the improvements

North Devon Link Road improvements now underway

Joseph Bulmer

person
Simon Dawson chats with one of his 'mates'

New 'Self-Sufficiency Bible' from North Devon author

Joseph Bulmer

person
Specsavers UK Smile Maker Paul Baker

Winkleigh man crowned UK Smile Maker

Joseph Bulmer

person