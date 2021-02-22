Carer denies ill treating Bideford patient

Published: 12:34 PM February 22, 2021

A care worker has denied ill treating or neglecting a patient who he was looking after in North Devon.

Nicholas Palmer, aged 55, of Frithelstock Stone, near Great Torrington, pleaded not guilty to a single count when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He denied ill treating or neglecting a man at Bideford while he was acting as a care worker on June 30, 2020.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned his case for a trial later this year and remanded him on bail.