The Care for Kids Virtual Spooky Run takes place on Saturday, October 31, with the opportunity to run 5km or 10km on the day.

The 5km race is open to all ages, as long as under 14s run with an adult. The 10km event is for adults only.

Those who run the distance between 10am and 7pm on October 31 will receive a unique medal, and there will be certificates for the fastest finishers.

There are bonus points if you run in fancy dress, with a prize for the best dressed spooky runner.

Entry costs £10 for adults and £7 for children.

Care for Kids charity manager, Jacky Massos, said: “Our Virtual 10k event in July went down really well and we were able to raise over £1,000, which made a big difference to our charity’s fundraising efforts.

“We’d love the same support for our spooky run this Halloween - it’ll be a chance to get together with friends and family to dress up and have some fun.

“We’ll be sending out race numbers for runners to print at home and wear on the day again. It doesn’t matter where you run your distance, but we’ll be in Rock Park during the afternoon and evening on the day and would love to see as many spooky runners dashing by as possible!”

Sign up online by heading to the Care for Kids North Devon website.